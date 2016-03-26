7. The Last Half of the Tribulation

Daniel’s 70th Week is divided into 3 parts covering 7-years, known as the Tribulation period. The last half of the Tribulation (the third part) is covered in the book of Revelation chapters 14 to 19. The Second Coming of the Messiah Jesus Christ takes place at the end of the Tribulation. After the Abomination of Desolation (Matthew 24:15) the Antichrist, who is Satan incarnate tries to destroy Israel, to prevent the nation from calling out to Jesus the Messiah. Also during this period God pours out 7-bowls of wrath on the whole earth, with the bowls of judgment in Revelation chapter 16.

Satan gathers the nations of the world to Israel, to eliminate the Jewish people. His goal is to prevent the Second Coming, if there are no descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, God cannot fulfill the promises of the return. The nations are gathered to a physical location in Israel called the hills of Megiddo (Armageddon). Headed by the Antichrist and the False Prophet the armies amass against Israel. During this period, the Jewish people begin to understand that Jesus Christ was the “True” Messiah, they begin to pray and call out to him. As Israel calls out to Jesus, the armies of Heaven prepare to enter the battle, led by Jesus Christ as described in Revelation chapter 19. The Tribulation ends when Jesus and the armies of Heaven intervene at Armageddon. The Antichrist and False Prophet are cast into the Lake of Fire, and Satan is bound for 1000-years. These three are known as the un-holy trinity, Satan, the Antichrist and False Prophet, during the Tribulation period these three led the earth in the rebellion against God.