6. The Middle of the Tribulation Period (Part 1)

6. The Middle of the Tribulation Period

The 70th Week of Daniel is divided into 3 parts, First Half, Middle and Last Half. The Middle part is covered in detail in Revelation Chapters 11 to 13 and is a 30-day period (Daniel 12). During this period the Abomination of Desolation spoken by Daniel and Jesus takes place. (Matthew 24:15, Daniel 9:27). The Third Temple is built at the start of the 70th Week, in the Middle the Antichrist enters the 3rd Temple to proclaim himself god and demands the whole world worship him.

He stops Temple sacrifice (Daniel 9:27. Daniel 12:11-12) and has an image of himself setup in the Temple demanding worship from the world (Revelation 13). He is really Satan incarnate at this point, because Satan and his angels have lost their place in Heaven and have been cast to the Earth (Revelation 12). Satan, through the Antichrist, knows his time is short so he goes after Israel, trying to destroy the Jewish people. Satan knows God works according to His word, so if the Jewish people can be eliminated, then they cannot call out to the Messiah. Jesus had promised he would not return again until the Jerusalem calls out to Him. (Matthew 23:38-39).

