Power of God's Word

What is the most powerful weapon on earth?

What is the most powerful weapon on earth? Weapons experts agree it’s the Tsar[1] Hydrogen Bomb detonated on October 30th 1961. The bomb had a yield of 50 Megatons of TNT, it was the most powerful man-made explosion in history. The explosion was the equivalent of 1570x of both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki explosions[2], it was 10x all the conventional weapons used in WW II. Nikita Khrushchev, head of the Soviet Union, wanted to demonstrate his nation’s power to the world and in particular the United States.

Today most nuclear powers, use the same technology in their own missiles. Where does a Hydrogen bomb get its power? It uses the power present in the Uranium 238 atoms and unleashes it the right time to deliver a devastating attack on its intended target. The power was always present in

the atoms, it is only the mechanism in the warhead that unshackles the unstable grouping of protons, neutrons and electrons that cause the explosion. The same power holding the Uranium atom together is the same power that holds the atoms together in a cup of water, the only difference, the atoms in H 2 O are much more stable than Uranium 238. To put it another way, the energy present in one cup of water, could provide enough power to a city for over a year[3]. The hydrogen bomb is powerful only because of what is in it has the power.

This is the most powerful weapon man has to offer, but its power only comes from the power already present. Where did this power come from? What was the source of the power and energy in the physical world? According to the Bible, God spoke our universe into creation, God’s “WORD” caused the universe. Contrast this to the Atheist claim the universe exploded from nothing. So either a Universe exploded from nothing or it was caused by a greater cause.

Who is Jesus?

This is why Jesus is called the WORD, or Logos[4] (John 1:1) in the Greek, because all things were made through Him, without him was nothing made that was made. His WORD is the cause and reason the “Universe” Exists. For many this statement is a shock, they might agree Jesus is a good man and even a prophet, but “Creator” of the Universe? Do you really believe He is the cause the Universe is held together? This is the purpose of Scripture, to reveal to us, who we are? How we got here? And where we are going? Scripture reveals we are made in the image of God, we are not an accident and we have an eternal destiny. Contrast this to the secular world view which declares, you are an accident in the universe, you have no purpose and when you die you cease to exist.

When Jesus came into the world through birth, he was incarnated, God became part of His creation, God became flesh, but He existed before His incarnation, He existed before He Caused the universe. His WORD was the source of being, He spoke and it happened. His WORD is powerful, more powerful than the Universe. The power present in Atoms such as in H 2 O and U 238 are only testaments to power behind their creation and their Creator.

Gen 1:3

(3) And God said, "Let there be light," and there was light.

The Gospel of John tells us clearly the nature of Jesus before His incarnation and that Jesus is GOD and was with GOD (The Father), everything that was made was made THROUGH Him. Jesus is the WORD and WORD became flesh and dwelt with His creation. Knowing Jesus is required to have the right view of Jesus, without understanding who Jesus really is, we miss the whole point. Many people think, they know Jesus, thinking he was a great man, a prophet or even a mighty angel, scripture tells us Jesus is God.

John 1:1-3,14

(1) In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.(2) He was in the beginning with God.(3) All things were made through him, and without him was not anything made that was made.(14) And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.

God became part of His creation, a descendant of Adam to save us, from an impossible situation, without God becoming man there would be no hope of salvation. God has revealed His nature through His Word.

The Power of God’s WORD

The WORD of God is more powerful than the universe, in fact the WORD of God hold the whole universe together. Jesus who became “Flesh” for our salvation is the same one by the power of His WORD spoke the universe into existence. This is an amazing point, the words of Jesus are powerful not only in the spiritual realms but in the physical. The physical world is subject to the His words.

In our physical world, words have binding authority. When you sign a contract you are legally obligating yourself to follow through on what you have signed. You can’t say you didn’t mean! You are legally obligated to follow through on the provisions in the contract. If you don’t you can be taken to court and the court will force you to follow through on what you signed.

If earthly contracts are so binding, what about God’s WORD? God operates according to His WORD, God has obligated Himself to act according to its provisions. Once we understand the power and provisions of God’s WORD we can begin to rest in it.

In Hebrews, scripture reveals the whole universe, the galaxies, the stars, the planets and the smallest atom is held together by the WORD of his power. Jesus uphold everything, the WORDs of Jesus are filled with spiritual and physical power.

Heb 1:2-3

(2) but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed the heir of all things, through whom also he created the world.(3) He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by the word of his power. After making purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high,

If the Word of Jesus holds the universe together, than what does that mean for us? By knowing the WORD of God, by internalizing scripture, we become equipped with the most powerful force in the universe.

We literally become “Super” through the power of God’s WORD. The spiritual realms view the word of God as a weapon in the spiritual realms.

When a believer is equipped with God’s Word, he is seen as armed and dangerous in the demonic realms.

Let’s look at another example, the conflict between Jesus and Satan on the mount of Temptation. When Jesus was tempted by Satan (Matthew 4:1-10, Luke 4:1-13), how did Jesus respond? What was his weapon of choice? It was the Word of God! First Satan challenges Jesus, to turn stones into bread. Jesus responds quoting the written “WORD” of God. Each temptation was countered by knowing God’s will and purpose. Jesus did not have to open a book to read the verse back to Satan, Jesus know the verse in His heart. Jesus was prepared to respond to Satan’s attacks with the WORD of God.

Mat 4:4

(4) But he answered, "It is written, "'Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.'"

When Satan attacked Jesus, what was his weapon of choice? It was the WORD of God. Satan knows God operates according to His WORD, and Jesus understood the same. Satan’s goal was to try to take Jesus off the target, to get him to lose focus, he even tried to justify his temptations using the WORD of God. Jesus knowing the WORD, countered the attacks of Satan each time by taking the focus back to His mission. Before Satan’s fall, he was a cherub angel who covered the throne of God[5]. He caused 1/3 of the angels to rebel against God’s authority, he understands the “Power” of God’s word that is why Satan wants to diminish its authority in the world today.

Put yourself in the position of Jesus, if you were tempted by Satan how would you respond? Would you know what to say? What if you were at school and a group of friends started mocking the Bible and asked you, “Do you really believe Jesus is God?” How would you respond? By knowing the WORD of God, you can respond with “Power”, remember God’s WORD hold the universe together it has power in both the physical and spiritual realms. We are involved in a very real spiritual conflict today, Satan is alive and well in the world. He is your enemy and the enemy of all humanity, that’s why learning the WORD of God is so important, it’s a SWORD in the hand of the Believer to fight the LORD’s battle.

The WORD of GOD, the Sword of the Spirit

Whether we like it or not we are involved in a war, a spiritual war, with eternal consequences. Scripture reveals the extent of this battle, we have a very real enemy with an organizational structure. Spiritual kingdoms are under his authority, yet there is a weapon that is superior to his kingdoms, it is the WORD of GOD. God’s Word is called a spiritual weapon, greater than any two edged sword, it is the sword of the spirit. Ephesians 6:10-18 describes the spiritual war and the armor the believer must wear, but the offensive weapon is the WORD of God.

Eph 6:17

(17) and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God,

Heb 4:12

(12) For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart.

How does the believer become equipped to use the Sword of the Spirit? It is by learning and understanding its meaning and putting its words to use. The Romans would train future legionnaires by giving them a wooden sword twice as heavy as the steel sword[6], the Gladius, they would take into combat. A sword twice as heavy as the one they carried into battle would allow them to use it with ease when the time came battle. In the same way, we should learn to use the word of God in battle, being prepared for conflicts.

Are you able to use scripture to defend your position? Are you able to use scripture to share the Gospel? In the book Acts we see several examples of what this means, two examples are Paul and Apollos. Paul went from city to city, explaining Jesus Christ out of the scriptures, both to Jews and Gentiles. In the city of Athens while Paul was waiting for Timothy and Silas, he was alone, but not intimated, every day he was in the marketplace sharing (Acts 17:9) with whoever God brought his way. Paul knew he had the message people were waiting for, it was his job to deliver the message. Stoic and Epicurean philosophers invited to present at the Areopagus, there he presented the Gospel to people who never heard of it before. He did not have to research or read it, he already knew it, and he was able to communicate it because it was in his heart. Paul was advancing the Kingdom of God on enemy territory. Greece as well as Rome eventually fell to the Gospel and proclaimed themselves Christian nations.

Act 17:16-34

(16) Now while Paul was waiting for them at Athens, his spirit was provoked within him as he saw that the city was full of idols.

(17) So he reasoned in the synagogue with the Jews and the devout persons, and in the marketplace every day with those who happened to be there.

(18) Some of the Epicurean and Stoic philosophers also conversed with him. And some said, "What does this babbler wish to say?" Others said, "He seems to be a preacher of foreign divinities"—because he was preaching Jesus and the resurrection.

(19) And they took him and brought him to the Areopagus, saying, "May we know what this new teaching is that you are presenting?

(20) For you bring some strange things to our ears. We wish to know therefore what these things mean."

(21) Now all the Athenians and the foreigners who lived there would spend their time in nothing except telling or hearing something new.

(22) So Paul, standing in the midst of the Areopagus, said: "Men of Athens, I perceive that in every way you are very religious.

(23) For as I passed along and observed the objects of your worship, I found also an altar with this inscription, 'To the unknown god.' What therefore you worship as unknown, this I proclaim to you.

(24) The God who made the world and everything in it, being Lord of heaven and earth, does not live in temples made by man,

(25) nor is he served by human hands, as though he needed anything, since he himself gives to all mankind life and breath and everything.

(26) And he made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place,

(27) that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward him and find him. Yet he is actually not far from each one of us,

(28) for "'In him we live and move and have our being'; as even some of your own poets have said, "'For we are indeed his offspring.'

(29) Being then God's offspring, we ought not to think that the divine being is like gold or silver or stone, an image formed by the art and imagination of man.

(30) The times of ignorance God overlooked, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent,

(31) because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed; and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead."

(32) Now when they heard of the resurrection of the dead, some mocked. But others said, "We will hear you again about this."

(33) So Paul went out from their midst.

(34) But some men joined him and believed, among whom also were Dionysius the Areopagite and a woman named Damaris and others with them.

In Athens, there were people who were waiting to hear the Word of God, God has chosen to us, the Church, to deliver the message of the Gospel. Jesus tells us the Word of God is surer then the world itself, Jesus came to fulfill the Word of God as foretold by the prophets.

Mat 5:17-18

(17) "Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.

(18) For truly, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not an iota, not a dot, will pass from the Law until all is accomplished.

Jesus declares that the heaven and earth, the universe will pass, before all is accomplished even to the dot and the letter Iota. This is how sure God’s Word is, you can bank on it, invest in it, make it part of your life and your being.

The Power of God’s Word in our life

God’s word is not only surer then the universe, it is the light for the path of the believer, the secret to success. When we internalize the WORD of God, we create spiritual strongholds, giving us power to overcome spiritual attacks.

Knowing God’s Word helps us to not sin against the Lord

Psa 119:10-12

(10) With my whole heart I seek you; let me not wander from your commandments!

(11) I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.

(12) Blessed are you, O LORD; teach me your statutes!

Know God's Word creates stability and prosperity in life

Psa 1:1-3

(1) Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers;

(2) but his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night.

(3) He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.

Jos 1:8

(8) This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.

God’s Word is light to our path

Psa 119:104-105

(104) Through your precepts I get understanding; therefore I hate every false way.

(105) Nun. Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.

The Word brings persecution because it opposes the World

Rev 6:9

(9) When he opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of those who had been slain for the word of God and for the witness they had borne.

Rev 20:4

(4) Then I saw thrones, and seated on them were those to whom the authority to judge was committed. Also I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for the testimony of Jesus and for the word of God, and those who had not worshiped the beast or its image and had not received its mark on their foreheads or their hands. They came to life and reigned with Christ for a thousand years.