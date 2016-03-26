Dr. Nabeel Qureshi Conversion from Islam to Christianity

Raised as a devout Muslim in the United States, Qureshi grew up studying Islamic apologetics with his family and engaging Christians in religious discussions. After one such discussion with a Christian at his university, the two became friends and began a years-long debate on the historical claims of Christianity and Islam. Nabeel’s resulting journey was chronicled in his first book, Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus. In addition to being a New York Times bestseller, Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus was awarded the Christian Book Award for the categories of both “Best New Author” and “Best Non-Fiction” of 2015. Christianity Today heralded Qureshi as one of “33 Under 33” in its cover story on emerging religion leaders in July 2014.

Dr. Nabeel Qureshi is a global speaker with Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) and the author of three books, Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus: A Devout Muslim Encounters Christianity (Zondervan, February 2014), Answering Jihad: A Better Way Forward (Zondervan, March 2016), and No God But One—Allah or Jesus (Zondervan, August 2016).

Qureshi has lectured to students at more than 100 universities, including Oxford, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Hong Kong. He has participated in 18 moderated, public debates around North America, Europe, and Asia.

Nabeel Qureshi holds an MD from Eastern Virginia Medical School, an MA in Christian apologetics from Biola University, and an MA in religion from Duke University. He is currently studying Judaism and Christianity at Oxford, pursuing his doctorate in New Testament Studies. He divides his time in Atlanta and Oxford with his wife and baby daughter.