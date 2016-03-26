The Power of Spiritual Habit

The Power of a Spiritual Habit

Habits are a powerful thing, they can set a person up for greatness or for failure. What exactly is a habit? A habit is a personal activity you don't really have to think about, it’s an action you do automatically. According to Marrion-Webster it is a usual way of behaving : something that a person does often in a regular and repeated way. Everybody has habits or routines, such as waking up, going to Starbucks at 7 AM before work, smoking a cigarette when pressure builds, etc. Habits are created and become part of our life until something changes.

Now many might think habits are easy to make and break, that is hardly the case. Habits are not only actions we choose to do, habits become part of our brain physiology. In his groundbreaking book, The Power of Habit, Charles Duhigg clearly shows this physiological aspect.

“This process within our brains is a three-step loop. First, there is a cue, a trigger that tells your brain to go into automatic mode and which habit to use. Then there is the routine, which can be physical or mental or emotional. Finally, there is a reward, which helps your brain figure out if this particular loop is worth remembering for the future: THE HABIT LOOP”― Charles Duhigg,

Bad habits can destroy you, they eat away at your life, alcoholism, drugs, getting up late, missing work, smoking, staying out late, are all examples. Benjamin Franklin recognized the power of habits when he said, "Early to bed early to rise, makes a man, healthy and wise". Some these might not seem like a big deal, but they will begin to chip away at your life. Once these bad habits become ingrained in your mind they are hard to overcome. Why are they hard to overcome? Because they become part of your brain physiology. They are literally graved into patterns on your brain, to overcome bad habits, you need to replace them, with good habits. This is where the work and training come in, you need to be intentional to change habits, if you don't, bad habits will bring ruin.

Understanding the process of habits, allows us harness this power to our benefit. This is not limited to just a secular habits but spiritual also. What that means, is you can work to create “Spiritual Habits” to improve your walk and effectiveness in the Kingdom of God. The Bible is filled with examples of spiritual habits. Let’s look at a couple of examples:

1. Daniel prayed toward Jerusalem 3x a day (Daniel 6:10). This habit was so powerful in his life, when the Darius signed a law declaring death to those who pray Daniel still went and prayed as was his custom or “Habit”.

2. The Passover in Exodus Chapter 12, God commands Israel have a “Passover Feast” on the 15th day of the Month of Nissan (March/April) to remember the events of Egypt. The event occurred over 3400-years ago, but that habit of Passover celebration has kept the Jewish nation together. Even Jews who are atheists still celebrate Passover, because its ingrained in their culture and habit.

God, the author of the universe and our creator knows His creation better then any scientist. God shows our need to utilize habits, through daily prayer, practicing righteousness and kindness to our fellowman, these actions and attitudes form good habits, that lead to success in life.

Psalm 1:1-3

(1) Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers;

(2) but his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night.

(3) He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.





Psalm 1, contrasts good and bad habits; walking, standing and sitting with the wicked, sinners and scoffers leads to negative consequences in your life. Contrast this to the person who has the good "Spiritual Habit" of studying the Word of God day and night. His end is prosperity, he is like a tree planted by streams of water bearing fruit in every season.

Joshua gave Israel the formula for success in Joshua 1:8, he told them to create a “habit” and pass it down from generation to generation. His command was to meditate on the “Book of the Law” day and night. The result would be the power to do what is written in it.

Joshua 1:8 (8) This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.

By meditating on the Law (The Spiritual Habit) you will be equipped to execute its WORD. This will lead to success. Let’s look at some powerful “Spiritual Habits” you can develop, that could change your “Spiritual” life.

Daily Prayer

Daily Bible Study

Sharing your faith

Praying for People

Fasting

Going to a Bible study

Praying before you eat





How to start?

Try to add one of these habits to your routine, substituting a bad habit. Below is a chart to help you, an accountability tool, to keep you on track for 30-days. Maybe you never read your Bible, but always watch

a certain show on television. Try making a commitment to read 2-chapters of the Bible a day, commit to it, mark it down everyday for the next 30-days. Maybe commit yourself to pray for 10-minutes a day, write down your prayers, commit it to the chart and follow through. Let the chart be your accountability partner.