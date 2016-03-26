Revelation Chapter 21:Eternity: New Heavens, Earth and Jerusalem

Revelation Chapter 21:Eternity: New Heavens, New Earth and New Jerusalem

Where will you be in one million years? Stupid question? To most living in the world there is no perception of what an eternal existence means. Jesus in the Book of Revelation takes us to the window of eternity and peels back the curtain to give us a view of what "Eternity" is going to be like. As a believer in Jesus Christ, you can look forward to an Eternal existence in the presence of God, you will live in God's house, with the "Saints" and angels. In Revelation Chapter 21, Jesus, through John, expands the details of this existence. Jesus wants us to envision our future home, He wants us to invite everybody we know, with the time we have. This presentation cover Revelation Chapter 21: