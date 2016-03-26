Revelation Chapter 20: The Millennium Part 2

Revelation Chapter 20: Part 2: The Millennium and the Great White Throne

In the Book of Revelation, God has revealed the future so you can live in anticipation of what is coming. Jesus in the New Testament presented the Kingdom of God. This kingdom was referred to in the Old Testament (Tanach), especially by the prophets Jeremiah, Isaiah,Daniel, Zechariah and others. This kingdom, according to the book of Revelation is 1000-years also known as the Millennium. Many Bible teachers and pastors reject the idea of a literal Millennium, doing so they must reject the literal message of Revelation and create their own. The following is Part II of a literal presentation on the Millennium as presented in scripture, from both the Old and New Testament perspective.