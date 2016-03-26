Reason 17: The Restoration of Israel

The restoration of Israel as a nation

Israel is a nation that came into existence this century in May 1948, a new nation, with an ancient history. Israel existence is not an accident, its land and very existence are tied to the Bible, the book claiming to be authored by God, through the prophets. According to the bible, God gave the land known as “Israel” to the descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The name “Israel” was from God, when He renamed Jacob Israel. Jacob was promised the same land promised to his father Isaac and Grandfather Abraham were promised.

Why is Israel important?

Why is this important? It’s a test! If the Bible is True, then the promise is valid, if the Bible is false, then the promises of the land of Israel cannot stand. It’s God’s Word the Bible vs. the word of the nations. To really understand you need to understand a short history of the nation of Israel.

Short history of Israel

2000-1440 BC

God first promised the land of modern day Israel to Abraham 4000-years ago according to the Bible (Genesis 12:7, 13:15-17, 15:7, 18, 17:8, 22:2). Later this promise of the land was transferred to Abraham’s son Isaac, and his son Jacob (Genesis 35:12). Jacob was renamed Israel by God, and his 12 son became known as the tribes of Israel. Jacob and his family went down to Egypt during a famine and stayed there 430-years. They were 70 souls, including sons and daughters-in-laws and grandchildren, but in Egypt they became a nation of over 1-million living[1] in the land of Goshen (Numbers 1:46), this was the start of nation, from a family to tribes to a nation.

1440-BC 586 BC

Moses led the decedents out of Egypt back to the land God promised Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the “Promised Land”. Israel occupied the land as tribes from 1405 BC until the time of David about 1000 BC. David united the tribes under one nation. The nation of Israel rebelled against God, so the Babylonians came and destroyed the nation, they were restored 50-years later by Persia, under Cyrus the Great.

539-BC to A.D. 70

Cyrus the Great allowed the Jews to return to the land and rebuild the Temple, the nation was repentant for their sins. But they rebelled against God again and rejected and killed the Messiah (Daniel 9:26, Isaiah 53). So the nation was destroyed by the Roman Empire and ceased to exist for almost 1900-years.

A.D. 1948-Today

In May 1948 the nation of Israel was born, fulfilling dozens of prophecies in the Old Testament. According to the Bible, Israel’s existence is not an accident but an act of God, despite many efforts by Islamic nations to destroy Israel, Israel only became stronger and greater after each attempt. Israel’s existence and its conflict with Islam is evidence for the whole world to see validity of God’s WORD.

God’s Court of Evidence

The Bible calls Israel to testify as God’s witness against the nations to the validity of God’s WORD. Israel is God’s evidence that His WORD is true, He declares Jacob (Israel) as His witness that He is God and there is no other. Meaning there is only ONE God, the author of the Bible. Israel is His evidence that His WORD is True!

Isa 43:10 (10) "You are my witnesses," declares the LORD, "and my servant whom I have chosen, that you may know and believe me and understand that I am he. Before me no god was formed, nor shall there be any after me.

Islam plays a central role in the End-times as they oppose the nation of Israel and the fulfillment of scripture, which clearly shows a restored Israel, the descendents of Jacob, back in the land of Israel. Ezekiel clearly proclaims a restored Israel in the last-days; however, Ezekiel is not alone in this prophecy. Both Old and New Testament prophets declare a restored Israel in the last days.

Israel as a nation needs to be restored for several reasons:

God had made covenant promises to Abraham regarding the land of Israel and his descendents through Isaac and Jacob.

God redemptive plan includes a restored Israel, which accepts Messiah in the last days.

God uses Israel to judge the nations

Scripture requires a Third Jewish Temple to be in place at the Second Coming, we can only have a Jewish Temple if there are Jewish people and priests in the land of Israel.

God word places the nations gathering against the land of Israel and the Jews in the last Days.



Scripture Quote about Israel’s restoration 1For the LORD will have mercy on Jacob, and will still choose Israel, and settle them in their own land. The strangers will be joined with them, and they will cling to the house of Jacob. 2Then people will take them and bring them to their place, and the house of Israel will possess them for servants and maids in the land of the LORD; they will take them captive whose captives they were, and rule over their oppressors.Isaiah 14:1-2 22Thus says the Lord GOD: “Behold, I will lift My hand in an oath to the nations, And set up My standard for the peoples; They shall bring your sons in their arms, And your daughters shall be carried on their shoulders;23 Kings shall be your foster fathers, And their queens your nursing mothers; They shall bow down to you with their faces to the earth, And lick up the dust of your feet. Then you will know that I am the LORD, For they shall not be ashamed who wait for Me.”24 hall the prey be taken from the mighty, Or the captives £of the righteous be delivered?25But thus says the LORD: “Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, And the prey of the terrible be delivered; For I will contend with him who contends with you, And I will save your children Isaiah 49:22-24 6 “I will strengthen the house of Judah, And I will save the house of Joseph. I will bring them back, Because I have mercy on them. They shall be as though I had not cast them aside; For I am the LORD their God, And I will hear them. Those of Ephraim shall be like a mighty man, And their heart shall rejoice as if with wine. Yes, their children shall see it and be glad; Their heart shall rejoice in the LORD. 8 I will whistle for them and gather them, For I will redeem them; And they shall increase as they once increased. 9 “I will sow them among the peoples, And they shall remember Me in far countries; They shall live, together with their children, And they shall return. 10 I will also bring them back from the land of Egypt, And gather them from Assyria. I will bring them into the land of Gilead and Lebanon, Until no more room is found for them. 11 He shall pass through the sea with affliction, And strike the waves of the sea: All the depths of the £River shall dry up. Then the pride of Assyria shall be brought down, And the scepter of Egypt shall depart. 12 “So I will strengthen them in the LORD, And they shall walk up and down in His name,” Says the LORD. Zechariah 10:6-12 7“Thus says the LORD of hosts:‘ Behold, I will save My people from the land of the east And from the land of the west;8 I will bring them back, And they shall dwell in the midst of Jerusalem. They shall be My people And I will be their God, In truth and righteousness.’ Zechariah 8:7-8 6“Up, up! Flee from the land of the north,” says the LORD; “for I have spread you abroad like the four winds of heaven,” says the LORD. 7“Up, Zion! Escape, you who dwell with the daughter of Babylon.”8For thus says the LORD of hosts: “He sent Me after glory, to the nations which plunder you; for he who touches you touches the apple of His eye. 9For surely I will shake My hand against them, and they shall become spoil for their servants. Then you will know that the LORD of hosts has sent Me.Zechariah 2:6-9 0 “Yet the number of the children of Israel Shall be as the sand of the sea, Which cannot be measured or numbered. And it shall come to pass In the place where it was said to them, ‘You are £not My people,’ There it shall be said to them, ‘You are sons of the living God.’11 Then the children of Judah and the children of Israel Shall be gathered together, And appoint for themselves one head; And they shall come up out of the land, For great will be the day of Jezreel Hosea 1:10-11 1The word that came to Jeremiah from the LORD, saying, 2“Thus speaks the LORD God of Israel, saying: ‘Write in a book for yourself all the words that I have spoken to you. 3For behold, the days are coming,’ says the LORD, ‘that I will bring back from captivity My people Israel and Judah,’ says the LORD. ‘And I will cause them to return to the land that I gave to their fathers, and they shall possess it.’”11 For I am with you,’ says the LORD, ‘to save you; Though I make a full end of all nations where I have scattered you, Yet I will not make a complete end of you. But I will correct you in justice, And will not let you go altogether unpunished.’18“Thus says the LORD: Behold, I will bring back the captivity of Jacob’s tents, And have mercy on his dwelling places; The city shall be built upon its own mound, And the palace shall remain according to its own plan. Jeremiah 30:1-3, 11,18 8 Behold, I will bring them from the north country, And gather them from the ends of the earth, Among them the blind and the lame, The woman with child And the one who labors with child, together; A great throng shall return there.9 They shall come with weeping, And with supplications I will lead them. I will cause them to walk by the rivers of waters, In a straight way in which they shall not stumble; For I am a Father to Israel, And Ephraim is My firstborn.10 “Hear the word of the LORD, O nations, And declare it in the isles afar off, and say, He who scattered Israel will gather him, And keep him as a shepherd does his flock.’ Jeremiah 31:8-10 For the children of Israel shall abide many days without king or prince, without sacrifice or sacred pillar, without ephod or teraphim. 5Afterward the children of Israel shall return and seek the LORD their God and David their king. They shall fear the LORD and His goodness in the latter days.Hosea 3:4 2 "and you return to the Lord your God and obey His voice, according to all that I command you today, you and your children, with all your heart and with all your soul, 3 "that the Lord your God will bring you back from captivity, and have compassion on you, and gather you again from all the nations where the Lord your God has scattered you. 4 "If any of you are driven out to the farthest parts under heaven, from there the Lord your God will gather you, and from there He will bring you. 5 "Then the Lord your God will bring you to the land which your fathers possessed, and you shall possess it. He will prosper you and multiply you more than your fathers. Deuteronomy 30:2-5 1 “For behold, in those days and at that time, When I bring back the captives of Judah and Jerusalem,2 I will also gather all nations, And bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat; And I will enter into judgment with them there On account of My people, My heritage Israel, Whom they have scattered among the nations; They have also divided up My land. Joel 3:1-2 11 It shall come to pass in that day That the Lord shall set His hand again the second time To recover the remnant of His people who are left, From Assyria and Egypt, From Pathros and Cush, From Elam and Shinar, From Hamath and the islands of the sea.12He will set up a banner for the nations, And will assemble the outcasts of Israel, And gather together the dispersed of Judah From the four corners of the earth. Isaiah 11:11-12

Today, many groups who condemn Israel’s claim to the land reject the Bible as a reference to validate that claim. This is understandable, because they do not believe the Bible. Scripture rejects their view, by the creation of the state of Israel, and the gathering of the Jewish people on the lands of their ancestors. In addition to these quotes, Ezekiel declares the nation of Israel would come back into existence in the last days, and its existence would be preceding the Messiah’s rule on earth. We need to keep in mind, when Ezekiel wrote these words, there was no Islam, and therefore we see the footprints of Islam, not the image of Islam in these prophecies. Ezekiel wrote during the Babylonian captivity about 592 B.C., he himself was a captive in Babylon. On a short-term basis, some have applied these prophecies to the Babylonian captivity; however, they have a greater fulfillment following the Roman exile, which lasted 1900-years verses the 70-years of Babylon. Ezekiel description actually is fulfilled in the current era, as opposed to the Babylonian and Persian era. Israel’s enemies surround them Ezekiel 36: 1 "And you, son of man, prophesy to the mountains of Israel, and say, 'O mountains of Israel, hear the word of the Lord! 2 'Thus says the Lord God: "Because the enemy has said of you, 'Aha! The ancient heights have become our possession,' " ' 3 "therefore prophesy, and say, 'Thus says the Lord God: "Because they made you desolate and swallowed you up on every side, so that you became the possession of the rest of the nations, and you are taken up by the lips of talkers and slandered by the people"- 4 'therefore, O mountains of Israel, hear the word of the Lord God! Thus says the Lord God to the mountains, the hills, the rivers, the valleys, the desolate wastes, and the cities that have been forsaken, which became plunder and mockery to the rest of the nations all around- 5 'therefore thus says the Lord God: "Surely I have spoken in My burning jealousy against the rest of the nations and against all Edom, who gave My land to themselves as a possession, with whole-hearted joy and spiteful minds, in order to plunder its open country." ' Ezekiel 36:1-5 Ezekiel paints the picture of Israel, verses the nations, specifically the nations, which surround Israel. Verse 2, quoting the nations refers to the ancient heights, which is pictured by fight over the ancient lands and mountains of Israel, which were not so ancient in his day. The land is physical Israel 6 "Therefore prophesy concerning the land of Israel, and say to the mountains, the hills, the rivers, and the valleys, 'Thus says the Lord God: "Behold, I have spoken in My jealousy and My fury, because you have borne the shame of the nations." 7 'Therefore thus says the Lord God: "I have raised My hand in an oath that surely the nations that are around you shall bear their own shame. Ezekiel 36:6-7 God, through Ezekiel wants the reader to understand, he is not talking in metaphor, this prophecy regards the actual “Land of Israel” including the mountains, hills and rivers. Now God specifically contrasts Israel to the “Nations...around you”. They will bear their own shame. The nations surrounding Israel are the Muslim nations, which threaten to destroy and wipe the nation out of existence. God’s promise to Israel 8 "But you, O mountains of Israel, you shall shoot forth your branches and yield your fruit to My people Israel, for they are about to come. 9 "For indeed I am for you, and I will turn to you, and you shall be tilled and sown. 10 "I will multiply men upon you, all the house of Israel, all of it; and the cities shall be inhabited and the ruins rebuilt. 11 "I will multiply upon you man and beast; and they shall increase and bear young; I will make you inhabited as in former times, and do better for you than at your beginnings. Then you shall know that I am the Lord. 12 "Yes, I will cause men to walk on you, My people Israel; they shall take possession of you, and you shall be their inheritance; no more shall you bereave them of children." Ezekiel 36:8-12 Ezekiel contrasts Israel to the nations, which surround them as enemies. The Lord proclaims the return of “My people” in the physical land of Israel. Not only will the people return, they will prosper and surpass their former condition. To further illustrate this, in verse 12, we are told that Israel shall know “I am Lord” and they shall “No more” be bereaved of children. Ezekiel is looking toward Israel’s redemption in the days of Messiah. God is referring to literal Israel, not a metaphor as non-literalists try to infer. The promises to Israel, when applied to the current nation, can only be applied to the current nation. In verse 12, no more, means time when the nation will no longer threatened by its enemies. Here Ezekiel is looking forward to a time, when Israel will blessed in the days of Messiah, when the nation will be victorious over its enemies, when they come to know the Messiah. Why was Israel cast out of the land? 17 "Son of man, when the house of Israel dwelt in their own land, they defiled it by their own ways and deeds; to Me their way was like the uncleanness of a woman in her customary impurity. 18 "Therefore I poured out My fury on them for the blood they had shed on the land, and for their idols with which they had defiled it. 19 "So I scattered them among the nations, and they were dispersed throughout the countries; I judged them according to their ways and their deeds. 20 "When they came to the nations, wherever they went, they profaned My holy name-when they said of them, 'These are the people of the Lord, and yet they have gone out of His land.' Ezekiel 36:17-20 Israel’s occupation of the land is contingent on their obedience, according to the Book of Deuteronomy, if Israel transgressed, they would be scattered amongst the nations. Only two times has Israel been scattered as a nation, once in 605-586 B.C., during the Babylonian captivity. The second time was during the Roman exile in A.D. 70. Israel was scattered the first time for idol worship and disobedience, see Ezekiel 8, Jeremiah 7:30-34. The second time in A.D. 70, was for the rejection of Messiah, when Messiah the Prince (Daniel 9:25-26) was cut off and killed (Isaiah 53). Daniel links the Messiah’s (death) “cut off” with the Temple and Jerusalem’s destruction. Why is Israel gathered? 21 "But I had concern for My holy name, which the house of Israel had profaned among the nations wherever they went. 22 "Therefore say to the house of Israel, 'Thus says the Lord God: "I do not do this for your sake, O house of Israel, but for My holy name's sake, which you have profaned among the nations wherever you went. 23 "And I will sanctify My great name, which has been profaned among the nations, which you have profaned in their midst; and the nations shall know that I am the Lord," says the Lord God, "when I am hallowed in you before their eyes. Ezekiel 36:21-23 Israel was gathered so the Lord would receive the glory, not Israel. In fact, among the Gentile nations Israel caused God’s name to be profaned. God purpose for restoring Israel is so the nations (Gentiles) might know the Lord is restoring Israel. God wants the world to know Him; therefore, God through Israel will identify Himself to a lost world. God in the Old and New Testaments has identified Himself as the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Israel is the offspring of this family line. Israel is to receive the Spirit of God The evidence, which clearly places this prophecy in the last days and prior to the return of Christ, is the following section. Here in verses 24 to 38, God makes a promise to Israel, yes physical and literal Israel, he says I will “Take you from among the nations” (The world) and “bring you into your own land” (Palestine/Israel)(vs.24). This restoration of “physical” Israel, then is followed by the promise of the nation receiving a “new heart” and “new spirit”, which is linked to the Messianic era. 24 “For I will take you from among the nations, gather you out of all countries, and bring you into your own land. 25 “Then I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean; I will cleanse you from all your filthiness and from all your idols. 26 “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will take the heart of stone out of your flesh and give you a heart of flesh. 27 “I will put My Spirit within you and cause you to walk in My statutes, and you will keep My judgments and do them. 28 “Then you shall dwell in the land that I gave to your fathers; you shall be My people, and I will be your God. 29 “I will deliver you from all your uncleannesses. I will call for the grain and multiply it, and bring no famine upon you. Ezekiel 36:24-29 The New Covenant (Jeremiah 31:31), which the Church has been grafted (Romans 11:22-26), was promised to Israel, is the focus of Ezekiel vs. 27. Israel’s rejection of the Messiah, caused Jerusalem and the Temple to be destroyed (Daniel 9:26), followed by the nation being scattered amongst the gentiles (nations), fulfilling the words of Moses. They have yet to receive the promises made here, when the Lord puts His “Spirit” in the people of Israel, so this future prophecy is yet to be fulfilled, 63 "And it shall be, that just as the Lord rejoiced over you to do you good and multiply you, so the Lord will rejoice over you to destroy you and bring you to nothing; and you shall be plucked from off the land which you go to possess. 64 "Then the Lord will scatter you among all peoples, from one end of the earth to the other, and there you shall serve other gods, which neither you nor your fathers have known-wood and stone. Deuteronomy 28:63-64 So we can see how Islam plays a role here in the end times, God has made the promises of redemption to His people, Israel. Their redemption is also linked to the restoration of the nation back in the physical land of Israel. So Islam, as an opponent to restoration, is actually at war with God’s plan. We must remember this battle is ultimately spiritual, not physical, we see the physical realities of the spiritual conflict. On that Day 33 ‘Thus says the Lord God: “On the day that I cleanse you from all your iniquities, I will also enable you to dwell in the cities, and the ruins shall be rebuilt. 34 “The desolate land shall be tilled instead of lying desolate in the sight of all who pass by. 35 “So they will say, ‘This land that was desolate has become like the garden of Eden; and the wasted, desolate, and ruined cities are now fortified and inhabited.’ 36 “Then the nations which are left all around you shall know that I, the Lord, have rebuilt the ruined places and planted what was desolate. I, the Lord, have spoken it, and I will do it.” God clearly links the “Time” of Israel’s restoration back in the land of Israel as the time of the nation’s redemption, so in other words God qualifies the time, by linking it with the physical restoration in the land of Israel. Its important to understand, the Muslim world looks on the day Israel was founded, May 14th 1948, as “The Great Catastrophe”, it is a day of mourning in the Muslim world. Following the promises of the 36th Chapter, where the restoration of Israel is linked with redemption, Ezekiel is then taken to a valley of dry bones in chapter 37. Here Israel as a nation is literally, resurrected in the site of the nations. God refers to this restored nation as “a great army”. Israel resurrected Ezekiel’s vision is taking place in the “In the Spirit”, the Lord take Ezekiel in the spirit, into a valley of dry bones. Ezekiel 37 1 The hand of the Lord came upon me and brought me out in the Spirit of the Lord, and set me down in the midst of the valley; and it was full of bones. 2 Then He caused me to pass by them all around, and behold, there were very many in the open valley; and indeed they were very dry. 3 And He said to me, "Son of man, can these bones live?" So I answered, "O Lord God, You know." 4 Again He said to me, "Prophesy to these bones, and say to them, 'O dry bones, hear the word of the Lord! 5 'Thus says the Lord God to these bones: "Surely I will cause breath to enter into you, and you shall live. 6 "I will put sinews on you and bring flesh upon you, cover you with skin and put breath in you; and you shall live. Then you shall know that I am the Lord." ' " 7 So I prophesied as I was commanded; and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and suddenly a rattling; and the bones came together, bone to bone. 8 Indeed, as I looked, the sinews and the flesh came upon them, and the skin covered them over; but there was no breath in them. 9 Also He said to me, "Prophesy to the breath, prophesy, son of man, and say to the breath, 'Thus says the Lord God: "Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe on these slain, that they may live." ' " 10 So I prophesied as He commanded me, and breath came into them, and they lived, and stood upon their feet, an exceedingly great army. Ezekiel 37:1-10 The apostle Paul in Romans links the spiritual restoration of Israel with the resurrection itself. The spiritual restoration, follows the physical, at the spiritual restoration of Israel, the resurrection occurs (Romans 11:12). The spiritual condition of Israel 11 Then He said to me, "Son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel. They indeed say, 'Our bones are dry, our hope is lost, and we ourselves are cut off!' 12 "Therefore prophesy and say to them, 'Thus says the Lord God: "Behold, O My people, I will open your graves and cause you to come up from your graves, and bring you into the land of Israel. 13 "Then you shall know that I am the Lord, when I have opened your graves, O My people, and brought you up from your graves. 14 "I will put My Spirit in you, and you shall live, and I will place you in your own land. Then you shall know that I, the Lord, have spoken it and performed it," says the Lord.' " Israel’s physical restoration (vs.12) is followed by their spiritual restoration (vs. 14), when the people of Israel shall know “the Lord”. One nation, a united people Israel will no longer be a divided people with a northern kingdom Israel and a southern kingdom Judah. They will be one people, eventually united under the Messiah, Jesus Christ who will rule over the nations, along with His saints[1]. 15 Again the word of the Lord came to me, saying, 16 "As for you, son of man, take a stick for yourself and write on it: 'For Judah and for the children of Israel, his companions.' Then take another stick and write on it, 'For Joseph, the stick of Ephraim, and for all the house of Israel, his companions.' 17 "Then join them one to another for yourself into one stick, and they will become one in your hand. 18 "And when the children of your people speak to you, saying, 'Will you not show us what you mean by these?'- 19 "say to them, 'Thus says the Lord God: "Surely I will take the stick of Joseph, which is in the hand of Ephraim, and the tribes of Israel, his companions; and I will join them with it, with the stick of Judah, and make them one stick, and they will be one in My hand." ' 20 "And the sticks on which you write will be in your hand before their eyes. 21 "Then say to them, 'Thus says the Lord God: "Surely I will take the children of Israel from among the nations, wherever they have gone, and will gather them from every side and bring them into their own land; 22 "and I will make them one nation in the land, on the mountains of Israel; and one king shall be king over them all; they shall no longer be two nations, nor shall they ever be divided into two kingdoms again. Israel united under King Messiah During this period the resurrection is clearly in mind because, David is referred to as a prince, over the nation, since David has died 3000-years ago; 400 –years before Ezekiel himself. Therefore, Ezekiel is referring to the coming age, the Messianic age when the dead are resurrected (Daniel 12:2-3). 23 "They shall not defile themselves anymore with their idols, nor with their detestable things, nor with any of their transgressions; but I will deliver them from all their dwelling places in which they have sinned, and will cleanse them. Then they shall be My people, and I will be their God. 24 "David My servant shall be king over them, and they shall all have one shepherd; they shall also walk in My judgments and observe My statutes, and do them. 25 "Then they shall dwell in the land that I have given to Jacob My servant, where your fathers dwelt; and they shall dwell there, they, their children, and their children's children, forever; and My servant David shall be their prince forever. 26 "Moreover I will make a covenant of peace with them, and it shall be an everlasting covenant with them; I will establish them and multiply them, and I will set My sanctuary in their midst forevermore. 27 "My tabernacle also shall be with them; indeed I will be their God, and they shall be My people. 28 "The nations also will know that I, the Lord, sanctify Israel, when My sanctuary is in their midst forevermore." ' " The timing here is important, when we try to understand the role Islam plays, they are part of the transition of the world, from the kingdom of men, to the kingdom of God, when the resurrection occurs.

[1] In the Millennium, Jesus Christ will be King over the Earth, (Zechariah 14:9) And the Lord shall be King over all the earth. In that day it shall be-"The Lord is one," And His name one.

[1] According to Numbers 1:46, there were 603,550 men over the age of 20, when Israel left Egypt, so if we double that for females and add children under 20, the population could have been close to 2 million.

