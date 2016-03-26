Reason 25: Zechariah 12:9-10, First and Second Coming 520 B.C.

Zechariah 12:1-14 (1) The oracle of the word of the LORD concerning Israel: Thus declares the LORD, who stretched out the heavens and founded the earth and formed the spirit of man within him: (2) "Behold, I am about to make Jerusalem a cup of staggering to all the surrounding peoples. The siege of Jerusalem will also be against Judah. (3) On that day I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples. All who lift it will surely hurt themselves. And all the nations of the earth will gather against it. (4) On that day, declares the LORD, I will strike every horse with panic, and its rider with madness. But for the sake of the house of Judah I will keep my eyes open, when I strike every horse of the peoples with blindness. (5) Then the clans of Judah shall say to themselves, 'The inhabitants of Jerusalem have strength through the LORD of hosts, their God.' (6) "On that day I will make the clans of Judah like a blazing pot in the midst of wood, like a flaming torch among sheaves. And they shall devour to the right and to the left all the surrounding peoples, while Jerusalem shall again be inhabited in its place, in Jerusalem. (7) "And the LORD will give salvation to the tents of Judah first, that the glory of the house of David and the glory of the inhabitants of Jerusalem may not surpass that of Judah. (8) On that day the LORD will protect the inhabitants of Jerusalem, so that the feeblest among them on that day shall be like David, and the house of David shall be like God, like the angel of the LORD, going before them. (9) And on that day I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem. (10) "And I will pour out on the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem a spirit of grace and pleas for mercy, so that, when they look on me, on him whom they have pierced, they shall mourn for him, as one mourns for an only child, and weep bitterly over him, as one weeps over a firstborn. (11) On that day the mourning in Jerusalem will be as great as the mourning for Hadad-rimmon in the plain of Megiddo. (12) The land shall mourn, each family by itself: the family of the house of David by itself, and their wives by themselves; the family of the house of Nathan by itself, and their wives by themselves; (13) the family of the house of Levi by itself, and their wives by themselves; the family of the Shimeites by itself, and their wives by themselves; (14) and all the families that are left, each by itself, and their wives by themselves.

(1) Israel and the Messiah God identifies Himself as the creator of the Universe and the very soul of man. (2-3)Jerusalem the focus of World Attention The world will be in opposition to Israel and Jerusalem. Jerusalem becomes the focal point of the world. Jerusalem a cup of staggering

Siege against Judah and Jerusalem

Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples

Those who try to lift Jerusalem..will hurt

All the nations of the earth will gather against it Notice who is doing the talking in the verses: Behold I, On that day I I will strike I will keep When I strike I will make I will seek to destroy I will pour When they look on ME The LORD is God Almighty, Jesus is Almighty God of the Old Testament, He is the visible image of God. Colossians 1:15-19 (15) He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. (16) For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities--all things were created through him and for him. (17) And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together. (18) And he is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in everything he might be preeminent. (19) For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell, (9-10) The one they pierced is finally recognized Throughout this Chapter God is speaking First Person on what “I” will do. Notice in verse 9, all the nations are gathered against Jerusalem. God gathers the nations against Jerusalem, then he pours out the Spirit of Grace and supplication… “they will then look on ME” the “I”, the LORD who is speaking. He is the one Israel will look at, the one THEY PIERCED (11-14) Israel finally understands Jesus the Messiah Matthew 23:36-39 (36) Truly, I say to you, all these things will come upon this generation. (37) "O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often would I have gathered your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing! (38) See, your house is left to you desolate. (39) For I tell you, you will not see me again, until you say, 'Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.'"