Reason 21: The Shroud of Turin Physical Evidence of Jesus Resurrection

Is there any physical evidence Jesus even existed? Yes, beside the archeological evidence found in Jerusalem confirming the testimony of scripture. One of the most amazing and controversial pieces of evidence for Jesus of Nazareth is the Shroud of Turin. The Shroud of Turin is rectangular cloth measuring 4.4 × 1.1 m (14.3 × 3.7 ft), the cloth is woven in a 3 to 1 Herringbone twill. On this cloth is an image of man both the front and back, he appears to be been crucified, his arms and legs are pierced, along with his side. His front and back appear to be whipped, and his head appears to have the wounds from piercings of thorns.

The question asked by is this Jesus’ burial cloth or is it just an artist’s forgery? Critics argue that this was created in the middle ages and is just a forgery. They say carbon dating has proven it has been dated to the 12th century, therefore

it is a forgery.

The Shroud of Turin is housed in the Cathedral of Turin since is was given by the descendants of Savoy to the Holy See in 1983.

The History of the Shroud

How the cloth found it way to Europe has been the subject of debate, this is one of main reason it authenticity is questioned because its origin is in question. Scripture clearly tells us of a burial cloth used in the tomb of Jesus.

Luke 23:52-55

(52) This man went to Pilate and asked for the body of Jesus.

(53) Then he took it down and wrapped it in a linen shroud and laid him in a tomb cut in stone, where no one had ever yet been laid.(54) It was the day of Preparation, and the Sabbath was beginning.(55) The women who had come with him from Galilee followed and saw the tomb and how his body was laid.

Matthew 27:59-60

(59) And Joseph took the body and wrapped it in a clean linen shroud (60) and laid it in his own new tomb, which he had cut in the rock. And he rolled a great stone to the entrance of the tomb and went away.

Mark 15:46

(46) And Joseph bought a linen shroud, and taking him down, wrapped him in the linen shroud and laid him in a tomb that had been cut out of the rock. And he rolled a stone against the entrance of the tomb.

The origin of the Shroud before its appearance in Europe can be demonstrated in historical documents. For example the Hungarian Pray Manuscript dated to 1192, a show a shroud just like the Shroud of Turin, Jesus is pictured laying naked in a cloth, arms and legs crossed, there are identical marking too the Shroud of Turin. This gives credit to the argument, the Shroud was taken from Constantinople by Crusaders of the 4th Crusade, bridging the gap in time, 1204 to 1356 when the Shroud’s whereabouts were questioned. Following the 4th Crusade, after the troops from Venice and France looted and burned Constantinople a letter of protest was sent to Pope Innocent III, in the letter they say they say a linen cloth of Christ was stolen saying:

“Most sacred of all, the linen in which our Lord Jesus Christ was wrapped after his death and before his resurrection”

According to history, the Shroud was first brought from Edessa to Constantinople in AD 944; history records Gregory the archdeacon of Hagia Sophia Cathedral describing a full body image on the linen cloth from the tomb of Christ in a sermon.

Before it was in Constantinople the shroud was in Edessa. King Abgar of Edessa, an Armenian King (13-50 AD) according to legend converted to Christianity when Jude Thaddeus one of the 70 Apostles took the cloth to him after he requested Jesus come and visit him. King Abgar had leprosy and heard about Jesus and the healings taking place in Jerusalem. Thaddeus came from Jerusalem with the cloth; he was healed when he rubbed his face in the cloth. He commanded all pagan idols be burned. According to tradition, Thaddeus and Bartholomew died in Armenia after they left Jerusalem (Matthew 10:3). Thaddeus died in A.D. 43 and Bartholomew in A.D. 66.[1]

What about Carbon Dating?

There are several answers to the dating of the Shroud of Turin to the 13th century.

The Shroud of Turin was damaged in 1532 in a fire, molten silver put holes in it, water to put out the fire could have contaminated the Shroud as mold and bacteria from a wet cloth would affect the Carbon 14 Data. The Poor Clare Nuns tried to repair it by patching the holes; this could have also impacted the Carbon 14 dating. Where the sample was taken from is also important.

Carbon Monoxide from the burning could have also infused fresh Carbon 14 into the sample contaminating the sample.

On the contrary the evidence for the Shroud of Turin is utterly amazing.